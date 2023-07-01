A number of requirements had to be satisfied for Citizens Telephone Cooperative to be named a Smart Rural Community by the Rural Broadband Association.

SRC is a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America.

The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care, and other important issues for rural America.

In order to receive recognition as an SRC provider, Citizens was required to affirm that it offers 25/3 mbps broadband to at least 50% of its service area; that it has broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation.

Officials from Citizens announced the achievement on May 4.

As a result of Citizens’ national recognition, Floyd will now be included as a Smart Rural Community in program materials and online at www.smartruralcommunity.com, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities.

“The county of Floyd salutes Citizens for its hard work to meet and exceed these standards by offering up to 1 Gbps with their current fiber-to-the-home deployment, which enables our residents to fully participate in today’s connected society,” said County Administrator Linda Millsaps. “Because of access to high-speed internet, Floyd provides its residents with educational and economic opportunities on par with those in the most connected regions of America.”

NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield also recognized Citizens Telephone Cooperative for becoming an SRC.

“I applaud Citizens and the Floyd community for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide,” Bloomfield said.

For more information about Citizens, its services and programs, visit www.citizens.coop, call (540) 745-2111 or visit the office at 220 Webbs Mill Rd. in Floyd. Lobby hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.