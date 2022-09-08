Missing at Tumbling Creek: Family, police still hope for lead in Tazewell man's 2017 disappearance

Note In an effort to bring awareness, renew interest and, hopefully, generate some tips, Community Newspapers of Southwest Virginia has launched a new Cold Case series that will spotlight unsolved cases in the region. Influenced by the creation of the Virginia State Police’s cold case database that launched earlier this summer, the Cold Case series will feature unsolved missing persons and homicide cases investigated by the state police, as well as those that fall into town and county jurisdictions. To reach as many eyeballs as possible, and hopefully jog the memories of those with information that could help solve a case, the series will run in the Wytheville Enterprise, the Bland County Messenger, the Smyth County News & Messenger, the Washington County News, the Clinch Valley News & Richlands Press, and the Floyd Press. Stories will also be published online at www.swvatoday.com.

Five years after a Tazewell County man seemingly vanished at the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Area just inside of Smyth County, investigators and family members are still hoping for the lead that will help uncover his fate.

The search for then 45-year-old Gary Shannon Earp came to a standstill just weeks after police found his abandoned Toyota pickup in a gravel pull-off on Tumbling Creek Road in 2017.

Smyth County investigator Lt. Tony McCormick said the truck had been idling with the driver’s door open when it was discovered just after midnight on Saturday, June 3.

“That was an interesting detail,” McCormick said of the open door.

Inside the truck, investigators found Gary’s wallet with cash and cards still inside, his glasses and a bag of uneaten Hardee’s breakfast.

Gary’s father, the elder Gary Earp, last saw his son late the previous Tuesday evening and last spoke to him Wednesday morning. The family had just returned on Monday from a Memorial Day weekend camping trip in the Tumbling Creek area and was settling back into their weekly routines.

“He got up Wednesday morning and asked me if I wanted breakfast and I said, ‘no, no, go ahead.’ And, that’s the last time I heard his voice,” Earp said.

The then 70-year-old’s world would come crashing down around him in the coming days. That evening, Earp learned from another son that his grandson was in critical condition at a hospital in North Carolina. Earp spent the next few days by his family’s side before returning to his Bluefield home late Friday night.

That Saturday morning, Earp said, he was sitting on his porch with his coffee, trying to gather his bearings when police arrived to break the news that they’d found Gary’s truck near Tumbling Creek and had not been able to locate Gary.

“It just all went to crap then,” Earp said. “If it wasn’t a crappy week already, it definitely went to crap then.”

Days later, Earp’s grandson died and he returned to North Carolina.

“That was a terrible two weeks for me, it really was,” Earp said. “I just didn’t know what to do.”

Following the discovery of Gary’s truck, police with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the Virginia State Police and the Smyth and Tazewell county sheriff’s offices scoured the area searching for Gary. Two days later a search and rescue team with the Virginia Department of Emergency management began a three-week search of a vast swath of the public land.

Meanwhile, McCormick and his colleagues, assisted by Tazewell County investigators, began interviewing people who knew Gary and those who had been in the area that day, trying to find a lead on where he might be. Through their investigation, they learned he’d been spotted by a few loggers at the end of Tumbling Creek Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Another man reported that he’d run into Gary in Saltville, the town nearest the wildlife area, early Friday morning, and the Hardee’s purchase put him in Chilhowie Friday night.

McCormick noted that the truck had been fully functional mechanically, had no flat tires and enough gas to make it back out of the area. The Toyota was later sent for a full forensic workup, but nothing significant to the investigation could be found.

McCormick said attempts to locate Gary using his cell phone location were unsuccessful due to lack of service and a search of cell phone records turned up nothing useful. Searches of Gary’s social media accounts also proved unhelpful with no activity having been recorded for a lengthy period of time before his disappearance.

Earp’s father said camping and fishing at Tumbling Creek had been a family tradition for several decades. The family had enjoyed the Memorial Day trip the weekend before, he said.

“We all went over there that weekend and camped out and fished and had a great time,” Earp said.

But, he said, his son hadn’t mentioned to anyone that he’d planned to return to the area.

While Earp said he hadn’t noticed any strange behavior from his son leading up to his disappearance, he acknowledged there were some inconsistencies in Gary’s habits that he didn’t learn of until well after he went missing.

According to court records, Gary had been scheduled that Thursday for a review hearing in Tazewell County Circuit Court on a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. He’d entered the plea in 2014 on a probation violation charge that stemmed from an earlier child abuse conviction. When Gary did not appear at the Thursday hearing, the court issued a capias for his arrest the following day.

His missing the hearing appears to stand in contrast to the character portrayed in a letter written days earlier to the court by Gary’s probation officer. In the letter, Probation Officer Phillip Ward, who’d overseen Gary’s probation since December 2016, described Gary as a “model probationer,” saying, “he has produced negative drug screens; reported to the probation office as instructed; has followed his mental health conditional release requirements and has successfully abided by all conditions of probation.”

In a second letter requesting the capias written that Friday, the day before Gary’s truck was found on Tumbling Creek Road, Ward said Gary hadn’t appeared for his hearing the previous day, hadn’t shown up to perform his court-ordered community service that Tuesday and that Tazewell County deputies had been dispatched to his residence the previous day.

Ward declined to be interviewed for this story.

Neither McCormick nor his counterparts in Tazewell County could verify the law enforcement response to Gary’s home.

Gary’s father, however, described his son as a “punctual” man who never missed appointments or hearings, and who went beyond expectations at the food pantry in Richlands where he performed his community service.

Gary had been living with his father since his separation from his wife and had previously struggled with his mental health. Earp said his son, who’d experienced episodes of paranoia, had been discharged after a lengthy stay at the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion about six months prior to his disappearance. He said his son had made great progress and had set goals for himself, with an ultimate goal of getting some degree of custody of his daughters.

The elder Earp said his son, who’d previously worked as an engineer for Tazewell County, had planned to ask the court to allow him to seek regular employment at the missed review hearing.

“He wanted to get off disability and get out and be a productive person and he was doing everything he could to achieve that goal,” Earp said.

“He knew that he had to be there to plead his case…. Why on earth was he going to miss something like that,” he questioned.

McCormick said the sightings put Gary in or nearby the Tumbling Creek area on Thursday and Friday. He noted that the conversation between Gary and the Saltville resident had been casual and that no abnormal behavior had been reported.

“His behavior wasn’t erratic; It was entirely normal,” he said.

After 21 days, the search of the Tumbling Creek area came to an end. During that time, McCormick said 18 to 26 search and rescue volunteers per day came to the area from all over Southwest Virginia, working in shifts to search the ground, Laurel Bed Lake and the entire stretch of Tumbling Creek through what’s known locally as “the gorge.” The Virginia State Police also brought in a helicopter to search from the air and tracking K9s were brought in from several agencies for ground searches.

Not a shred of a lead was discovered.

“No footprints, no articles of clothing, no trash left behind, no signs of a campsite, no signs of an animal attack or struggle,” McCormick said.

Earp was quick to dismiss the possibility that his son could have gotten lost in the forest or been carried off by a wild animal. He said Gary had been camping and fishing in the area since he was 4 years old and knew the land and its inhabitants “from one end to the other.”

“He knew that place,” Earp said. “He’d been all over that place over there. It wasn’t like it was the first time he’d been there. He’d been going over there since he was like 4 years old.”

As for the wildlife, Earp said, “He knew the animals over there—the bear, the deer, the snakes and everything—he knew all that. So I just don’t believe that that’s the case. ”

Earp said he believes something more sinister led to his son’s disappearance.

“I believe something else happened, somebody met him up there or something,” he said. Pointing to the food left behind in his son’s truck, Earp wonders if Gary expected to meet someone.

But no signs of violence or foul play have been discovered, nor have any leads surfaced to suggest any other cause for Gary’s disappearance. McCormick said all avenues are still being considered.

“After the search ended, the case pretty much went cold and no other leads—nothing’s come in,” he said.

As for his own theories, McCormick said, “You toss around everything when these things happen,” adding that “I try not to develop theories about what happened until we’ve got some evidence to point us in a certain direction and we just don’t have anything on this case.”

Investigators collected DNA samples from Gary’s father and one of his daughters and have entered them into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Known as NamUs, the database seeks to connect the remains of unidentified decedents to those who have been reported missing. Gary has also been listed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which allows law enforcement to quickly access an index of missing persons and criminal information should they encounter that person.

Additionally, McCormick also runs regular checks on Gary’s social security number to see if it’s been used in employment or other records.

So far nothing has come up.

Earp said Gary’s disappearance has been incredibly hard on the family.

“His family misses him terribly bad; his girls miss him terribly bad. We’d just like to have some closure on it,” he said.

Now, at 74 years old, Earp still visits the Tumbling Creek area, his most recent trip was this Fourth of July.

“I’ve been over there every year since then and I’ve looked and I’ve looked and I’ve looked and nothing. At all.”

Despite the devastating experience tied to the area, though, Earp said Tumbling Creek still holds so many happy memories for his family, memories of Gary—memories he plans to continue to make.

“I want to pass it on to my grandchildren and great-grandchildren because it’s a good place,” he said. “Lots of good memories. Just one bad memory. And I don’t want to stop them from experiencing a good place.”

“But if I knew what happened to him, I’m sure it would be a lot better,” he added. “I would just like to know what happened to him. That’s all. Just to get some closure. That’s all I want.”

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation into Gary’s disappearance is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204. Tips can remain anonymous.