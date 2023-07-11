Students of Lore Deighan at Blue Mountain School started painting an educational mural on the ground of Floyd County Parks and Recreation in April.

They were invited to design and complete the mural on the small restroom building by Jane Cundiff of Partnership for Floyd, which established the Dodd Creek Nature and Fitness Trail, and FCPR Director Jacob Agee.

The students researched, planned and sketched ideas for the community project to display local plants and animals in the mural.

PFF provided the paints and got approval from the county, “a small contribution compared to all the work Deighan and the students were doing,” Cundiff said.

It took about two months to complete the murals as different classes and ages of children learned, practiced and visited to add their contribution.

“The plans looked amazing, and it was a pleasure to watch and listen to Lore as she instructed the students on perspective and color use on the walls,” Cundiff said. “It was quite fun to see the progress, to watch the older students help the younger ones, to watch their beautiful story come to life — very special and unique gift for our Floyd community.”

Find the mural near the playground at 281 Park Drive in Floyd.