Looking forward, instead of looking behind — it’s simple advice I myself have been trying to take to heart.

Sometimes it’s easier said than done, but with this small sample from “Floored” in my newest title “Image” available now Amazon, I strictly write about the difficulties about finding new footing. Terrified by the concept of new change, I present a part from “Floored.”

“Floored (excerpt)”Loneliness and envy is a pure disaster.

Leaving us to loathe many years after.

Though I’ve moved on,

I can’t go on.

I guess when you’re floored,

you can’t go wrong.

You can ride these highways all day long.

Try to find yourselves,

leave it behind to yourselves, that isn’t wrong.

I know you fear tomorrow,

but I hold nail scarred hands in sorrow.

I’m afraid of the air we breathe,

small amounts make it hard to sleep.

Slip through the window, and poison my mind.

That soul’s much stronger,

now I want to leave it behind.

Grab a hold of those hands,

with blood pouring from my pen.

Don’t leave out,

what’s trapped in.

Don’t sink in doubt,

you can always begin.