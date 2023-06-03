Robert James Langhorne Gibbons was 65 in 2014, when he was reported missing by his daughter.

Though a search in 2014 came up empty, another one in 2020 on Gibbons’ Lick Ridge property uncovered his remains. That search also ended in the arrest of Gibbons’ then-34-year-old son Robert Joseph Gibbons, who was at the time living in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

On March 16, 2021, Gibbons was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail facility in Dublin, and on April 5, 2021, he was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father.

The trial has been delayed five times so far, with Gibbons last appearing in Floyd County Circuit Court in October 2022. The trial is now set for five days, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Gibbons is represented by Roanoke attorney Anthony F. Anderson.