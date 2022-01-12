Top responders recognized by Fire Stations

Stations of the Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department announced their top volunteer responders for 2021 recently, including Rocky Woolwine of Station 1 and Steve Delozier of Station 3, who each responded to 126 calls throughout the year.

Floyd Station 1, located off Wilson Street in town, was called to a total of 184 incidents as of Dec. 5, and Rocky Woolwine (126), Pam Woolwine (118) and Kevin Hall (109) signed on to respond most frequently.

Other top responders for Station 1 included Billy Keith (89); Brady Atkins (79); Randall Nolen and Cody Turman (78 each); Chad Mills (76); Shawn Atkins (73); Jamie Atkins (71); and Cody Brown (69).

In Willis at Station 2, Tony Weddle responded to 94 calls, Jacob Akers responded to 62, Curtis Akers and Gregory Johnson responded to 51 each, and Phillip Burnette responded to 34.

Additional Station 2 responders in 2021 included Terry Martin (33), Richard Leonard (29),Matthew Scaggs (28), Daryl Harman (23) and Reggie D. Akers (16).

Fire Station 3 in Check responded to 155 total calls last year, and its top responders included Steve Delozier (126), JB Walters (107) and Jared Custer (106), followed by Levi Smith (93), Ray Vest (87), Ricky Thompson (81), Mark Link (80), Donnie Whitlock (68), Gerald Smith (54) and Eric Underwood (47).

Indian Valley’s Station 4 was called to 40 incidents in 2021, and its top responders were Kreg Mitchell (25), Keven Cox (23), Josh Gallimore (22), Ethan Conner (20), Jacob Wright (18), Ben Boyd (12), Daniel Sommers (12), Coy Mitchell (9), Howard Saunders (5) and AJ Lochowski (4).