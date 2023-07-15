The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 19, at Slusher Park. Members will have a midday potluck picnic, so bring a dish to share and plan to relax.

Invite new retirees or friends who would enjoy being part of the organization, too.

July is also the beginning of the new fiscal year for the FCRTA, which means that Treasurer Alice Slusher, who is hosting the event, will start collecting dues.

The meeting will begin at about 11:30 a.m. For questions and directions to the park, call Vice President Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736.