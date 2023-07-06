The Floyd community turned out to the high school on July 1 to celebrate the Fourth of July with fellowship, food, fun and fireworks.

Annually presented by the Floyd County Merchants’ Association, the Independence Day Celebration included a Presentation of the Flags (American, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars) and the National Anthem from Tara Hollandsworth.

Kids enjoyed inflatables while adults shopped from local craft vendors. Additional music was provided by All For Jesus Ministries and the Cooper Family.

Community members rounded out the night watching fireworks from their camping chairs, vehicles and blankets on the grass.