This life of writing can have its tough spells but for the most part it can be a way to express our admiration, life experiences and everyday struggles.

Personally that’s why I write, but mainly for the means of artistic self-expression. “Here” is a personal story of my journey. For I hope it can speak to any other writer who may be struggling to get that voice heard.

“Here”

Where else do I go?

It’s nothing but a wall in front of me.

It’s highs and lows,

Something to provoke me.

Where will we go from here?

The stories of yesterday have died,

The love is written in fear.

From the inside, the faces of tomorrow, left us dignified.

Maybe I’ll just stay right here.

Some of us need a nine to five,

but these passions remain alive.

Some do it for money,

but they never put their word in it.

They stay out Monday, go on strike,

I struggle here and struggle to live it.

The American Dream was right here,

but nobody can find it.

It’s here somewhere,

somebody already revived it.

If you’re all about war,

we won’t get behind it.

I’ll write notes on a floor,

leave it here, until someone can find it.