Floyd County’s two veteran service organizations held the inaugural Pints 4 Vets fundraiser at Buffalo Mountain Brewery on July 1.

“We were blown away by the incredible support in this community for veterans in need,” said Greg Johnson, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 commander. “Local businesses and other members of the community didn’t hesitate to step up and help us make our first major fundraiser incredibly successful. It is humbling how much trust is placed in us to help our brothers and sisters, and that when we speak up saying we need help to meet our mission the community will be there for us.”

Organized by Floyd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 and Floyd American Legion Post 127, the event brought together veterans, their families, locals, and tourists with one goal — supporting local veterans.

The event included games and activities for kids and adults, local artisan wares, and Virginia Veteran Services experts. Live music was provided by local musicians, and other highlights included a silent auction and the raffling of a donated Kawasaki KLX 250 dual sport motorcycle.

“My family had an amazing time,” said Rebecca Osborne of Floyd County. “My father was a Major in the Air Force, and I know how much he cared about helping his fellow veterans.”

Event sponsors included REKKR Compass, Red Rooster Coffee, Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op, Yokohama Tire, Crooked Mountain, Whittenberger Wilds, RE/MAX Dominion, This Was a Tree, C. W. Harman & Son, MoD Salon, Bermann Firearm Company, Cocoa Mia, Floyd Country Store, and Buffalo Mountain Brewery.

Floyd Sheriff’s Office provided a presence to help visitors cross the street safely from overflow parking areas.

The money raised by the event will be used by the two posts to broaden efforts to help local veterans in need, support local veteran-owned businesses, and assist veterans in gaining access to medical, mental health, and education resources.

For more information on either veteran service organization, visit VFW Post 7854 Floyd, VA or American Legion of Floyd County Virginia on Facebook.