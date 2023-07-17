Floyd County Public Schools is hiring in several departments ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Jobs listed in a social media post from FCPS also include Instructional Assistants, Instructional Coach, Reading Specialist, Car Driver for Student, Speech-Language Pathologist, Middle School Social Studies Teacher, and Cafeteria worker and Manager.

New Superintendent Dr. Jessica Cromer said all but 18 of the 85 total openings have been filled as of July 5.

The total number of vacancies for 23-24 is slightly lower than that of the past two years when there were 110 openings (including some from throughout the year).

Cromer said eight employees retired and others have left for various reasons.

“Several are relocating, some seeking work closer to home, some staying home with new babies, and other openings were created as a result of folks moving into new roles within the division,” she said.

Those interested in joining the FCPS team should complete an application, available online at www.bit.ly/joinfcps.