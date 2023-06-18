Join local historians for a walking tour through town to learn about what makes Floyd’s people, places and past.

There are three chances for community members to take advantage of the tours, scheduled once a month from now until August: June 24, July 22 and Aug. 19.

Anyone interested in going on one of the tours can park at Carter Bank and Trust, and meet FCHS volunteers at the Historical Society Museum (217 N. Locust St.) at 2 p.m. the day of.

The leisurely walk should end at about 4 p.m., and there is no cost to participate.

Notable landmarks will be The Ridgemont Museum itself, the Floyd County Courthouse and Main Street.

For more information about Floyd Historical Society’s upcoming Walking Tours, email info@floydhistoricalsociety.org or by calling (540) 745-3247.

The FCHS museum is regularly open to the public from noon until 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is always free.

Learn about local Native tribes

Also on Saturday, June 24, the Floyd County Historical Society will host Karen “Anavae Wolf” Herdman for a presentation about Native tribes throughout Southwest Virginia.

Herdman will highlight tribal differences between the Eastern Woodland Indians and the Plains Indians, and explain how tribal differences were determined by location and resources.

The event will include artifacts, including archaic tools, hunting gear and cooking utensils, used in our area thousands of years ago.

The program is free and begins at 10:30 a.m. on June 24, at the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.).

All community members are invited to attend.