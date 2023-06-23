Joshua White’s “Breaking Ground” is a show featuring tintypes that reflect a community in North Carolina and its commitment to tradition through individual processes and lifestyles.

The solo exhibition was unveiled at the Appalachian Center for Photography at the Floyd Center for the Arts.

Joshua White, of North Carolina, is originally from southeastern Indiana and received his bachelor’s degree in Photography from Northern Kentucky University. He later went on to achieve his master’s degree in Photography from Arizona State University.

From cell phone photography and wet plate collodion to woodworking and mixed media, White employs numerous techniques to investigate memory, mortality, ecology and place. His work has been published in National Geographic, and featured by Wired, Mother Nature Network, Scientific American, Don’t Take Pictures, The Hand, and Gizmodo.

His exhibition record includes numerous solo exhibitions across the U.S., as well as many national and international juried exhibitions.

White is a husband, father, old-time banjo player, and Associate Professor of Photography at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

“One of the most striking characteristics of many of the folks I have met in the mountains of North Carolina is a commitment to tradition, self-reliance and craft,” White said. “The people I have met and the friends I have made carry on some traditional ways of living while embracing new technologies and innovating within their practices. These images celebrate the people themselves, creating a document of the current culture as a means of connecting the past and present using the wet plate collodion process.”

White was present at the Appalachian Center for Photography during the opening day, Friday, June 16 and set up a mobile darkroom on the Floyd Center for the Arts’ campus. He captured and developed several tintype photographs, while educating folks on how tintypes are created.

“Breaking Ground” will be on display at the Appalachian Center for Photography through Sunday, Sept. 24.

The ACP is located adjacent to the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.) in Floyd. It is open until Dec. 15 and always by appointment, both for individuals and class groups. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Fridays through Sundays.

Learn more online at www.floydartcenter.org.