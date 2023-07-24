Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Zooey, who first came to the society in June with injuries likely sustained from being hit by a car.

While Zooey had to have her left eye removed, she has healed well from her surgery and has recovered from a broken pelvis. She can now jump onto furniture.

Zooey is a sweetheart and loves people. She got along with another foster cat when they were together.

She is spayed., up to date on her vaccines and tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Anyone interested in meeting and/or adopting Zooey should complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.