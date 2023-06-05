The New River Chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society is hosting its fifth Native Plant Sale on Saturday.

The public is invited to plant Milkweed/Asclepias Syrica seeds to grow at home from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on June 10 at SEEDS Blacksburg Nature Center (107 Wharton St., SE, in Blacksburg).

A special Storytime with Joelle will begin at 1 p.m. for children.

In addition to other activities, VNPS will also have information about educational grants available for youth, undergraduate and graduate students, and public nonprofits.

The grants are educational for the purpose of installing native plant gardens or restoring natural ecosystems through the removal of invasive species and incorporation of plants native to Virginia. Application deadlines are June 30 and September 30.

For more information, visit VNPS online at www.vnps.org/newriver.

The New River Chapter service area covers the counties of Montgomery, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Floyd, Pulaski, Carroll, the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, and the City of Radford.