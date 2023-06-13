Dear Editor,

We have just celebrated Memorial Day, remembering those who gave their lives for our country, and we will soon celebrate Independence Day, remembering those who risked everything they had for our country.

Election Day (Tuesday, June 20) is rapidly approaching, a day when YOU can exercise your right and privilege to select the Republican candidate for Delegate to the General Assembly.

You may feel that your vote doesn’t matter, but it does. Just a few years ago, a Floyd Town Council seat was won by one vote.

Voting is the foundation of our democratic republic. If you don’t vote, you are giving up your right to have a say in how our country is governed. Our government only works if we participate. Voting is your way to ensure that you are fairly represented and that your voice is heard.

Voting comes with responsibility — get to know the candidates, do your research. Don’t just vote for the candidate who looks good, has appealing sound bites or is supported by your friend.

Be sure the campaign promises are based on fact. Words can be crafted to deliver the desired message; truth and hard facts are harder to obtain. If you want to know how the candidates have voted, their record is available at lis.virginia.gov.

June 20 is a VERY important day; an opportunity for you to vote for the candidate that you feel best represents your values.

Vote at your regular polling place on June 20 or vote early at the Registrar’s office, top floor of the Court House (100 E. Main St.). Early voting takes place at the Registrar’s office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day until the end of the day Saturday, June 17.

— Becky Howell, Burks Fork

Dear Editor and all voters in the 47th District of the House of Delegates,

Our country needs informed voters to make decisions based in truth. Before voting in this very important and consequential state primary election on June 20 and those that follow, please do your homework.

Mega MAGA Conservative Marie March from Floyd County is running against “MAGA” conservative Wren Williams from Patrick County for state delegate.

There are a number of claims being made for and against each candidate. Some true and some not.

Check out things that you hear and see that may influence your decision. You may have to do some digging, but please make sure the claims made are based in fact.

It is our patriotic duty as caretakers of this country to make informed choices, to show up and defend our great nation.

— Marie Baron, Little River