Four Season Nails celebrated opening in Floyd and its new location with a formal ribbon cutting with friends, family and officials on July 7.

The salon originally opened on west Main Street in February and moved to the former Bell Towing property at 222-B W. Main St. at the beginning of June. Weather postponed the ribbon cutting to the following month.

Town officials including Mayor Will Griffin, Town Manager Andrew Morris and Councilman Chris Bond, attended, as did Floyd Chamber Board members Amanda Lawrence, Joy Gardner, Karin Grosshans and Ann Bowers.

Four Season offers a variety of services, from regular polish to dipping powder, pedicures, nail designs and more.

Learn more by searching “Four Season Nails Studio LLC” on Facebook, by calling (276) 229-5487 or visit in-person at the new location.