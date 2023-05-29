Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Floyd County woman who pleaded guilty to indecent sexual acts and aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 was sent to prison on Tuesday for five years.

She is also barred from having contact with the victim or any minor under the age of 18, and must register for life on the state Violent Sexual Offender Public Database.

Melissa Elizabeth Gibson said her actions stemmed from excessive drinking and drug abuse.

During Gibson’s sentencing hearing on May 23, the father of the victim read impact statements from his child and others.

“I have flashbacks of what happened,” the victim said.

Their father said he first learned details of what Gibson had done in the courtroom at the earlier trial.

For the defense, a relative said that they did not believe Gibson had committed the crimes and treatment for drinking and drug use instead of time in prison.

Gibson cried during the hearing but did not testify. In a short statement to the court before her sentencing, she admitted her addiction to drugs and alcohol.

When Judge Fleenor announced the prison five-year sentence and 10 more on probation, several in the courtroom gasped and some ran from the courtroom. Others joined them after Fleenor added the prohibition of contact between Gibson and her children or other underage children.

Fleenor sent deputies to the outer area to silence the loud behavior by those upset with the sentence, which is five times longer than the Commonwealth’s Sentencing Guidelines recommend for crimes like Gibson’s.

Judge Fleenor said the actions by Gibson against a child requires a sentence that exceeds the sentencing guidelines. He also ordered Gibson to submit to a treatment program after her release from prison.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said, “Children are the most vulnerable members of our society” and should “be the most safe in their own homes.”

In other matters in Floyd County Circuit Court on May 23:

Timothy Charles Kelley of Floyd entered a “no contest” plea on a probation violation. Fleenor gave him a sentence of the remaining two years.

Katie Arlene Willard of Willis pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of methamphetamine. She will be sentenced in August.

Melinda Suzanna Smith of Christiansburg pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine. She will also be sentenced in August.

Brandon Wayne Gray was given a jail term of six months and 10 days on a plea for failure to pay court costs from a case in 2019.