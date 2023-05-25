Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Buffaloes gained alumni status Saturday morning during Floyd County High School’s 60th commencement ceremony.

After the 10 a.m. procession on May 20, FCHS Principal Barry Hollandsworth invited Student Council Association Gus Chaffin to the stage to thank Dr. John Wheeler for his service as division Superintendent.

It was a surprise to Wheeler for his upcoming retirement, Hollandsworth said before starting his speech.

“We began this year with the motto, ‘Buffalo — Enter to Learn, Leave to Serve’ — it is without a doubt that this year’s senior class will do just that,” Hollandsworth said. “... I can honestly say that your class has not only been hard working and dedicated, but fun loving and a joy to be around.”

He said the Class of 2023 has “obtained more nationally recognized career and technical certifications collectively than any other class.”

Wheeler’s final remarks as FCPS superintendent thanked parents and families, teachers

“Please embrace every experience — both positive and negative,” Wheeler said. “Most importantly, enjoy the moment that you’re in… enjoy today with your family and your friends… and make sure you never miss an opportunity to say ‘I love you’ or give a hug.”

Graduates always have a place in FCPS hallways, he noted, “anytime [they] need anything.”

The Floyd County Chorus and 51-year FCHS veteran Sandra Smith led the singing of Floyd County High, and 2023 Salutatorian A.J. Cantrell kicked off student speeches.

Cantrell specifically thanked Smith for helping him grow musically, intellectually and personally.

“..She epitomizes the concept of working hard,” Cantrell said. “She has never missed a day of school, except for school sponsored events, and this was her 51st year of teaching music at FCHS.”

Cantrell also recognized his grandparents, “some pretty cool siblings and the best mother and father a son could have.”

Joshua, Cantrell’s older brother, who died of cancer at age three, has inspired Cantrell in many ways, he said, before lastly thanking his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“God has blessed me in so many ways…” Cantrell said.

A number of emotions came with graduation, including sadness “... that all the memories made are just that now — memories…”; nervousness about “.. the responsibilities that come with being an autonomous adult and about the fragility of life itself…”; excitement “...for the adventures that await for the coming years… and for seeing God’s plan for my life come to fruition…”; joy “...for the friendships created…and for the memories made…”; and relief “...that we don’t have to show up to class every morning…”

Class of 2023 President Lucas Cox said he’s been friends with many in the graduating class since the beginning of high school.

We have so many people in our class who are going to do amazing things…” Cox said. “I can think of so many of you that are more deserving to be up here giving this speech…”

Regardless, Cox said, he will do his best when the time comes to bring the class back together for reunions.

“Our best is yet to come,” he said.

Valedictorian Garvey Tenzin Kelsang McKee congratulated his fellow classmates and thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate with them.

“I know all of you are ready to face the future and make it better and brighter for everyone,” McKee said. “Together, we’ll make a better day, and when we need help, we will always have each other and the people of this great county to turn to.”

Floyd County has “nurtured and sheltered” his family, McKee said, welcoming his father from New York and his mother, who came to Floyd as a refugee from Tibet.

“Floyd is a special place, and however far we all may travel, we will always look forward to returning here,” McKee said.

He finished off his speech with quotes from Lil Uzi Vert (“I know it hurts sometimes, but you’ll get over it”) and Lizzo.

FCHS Assistant Principal Travis Cantrell (and father of graduate A.J.) read individuals’ names while graduates shook the hands of Superintendent Wheeler and Principal Hollandsworth.

The graduating class kept officials and the audience on their toes by volleying a number of beach balls among themselves, most of which were confiscated during speeches, the choir’s performances and more.

After the ceremony, families and friends gathered across the field and the rest of the high school’s campus for final photos in caps and gowns before the Senior Parade through town at 1 p.m.