A five-day jury trial scheduled to begin on Monday was scrapped when Robert Joseph Gibbons pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the 2014 death of his father.

The father, Robert James Langhorne Gibbons, was reported missing from his home on Lick Ridge Road in Floyd County on Aug. 29, 2014, by his daughter.

The elder Gibbons was not found during search efforts that involved the Virginia State Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and others. His daughter was eventually appointed custodian of his estate.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said in a June 5 written statement that Tori Mask first called the sheriff’s office in early 2020. She said she was the estranged wife of the younger Gibbons and that she had information related to her former husband killing his father, Branscom said.

However, Mask refused to make a formal statement, Branscom said, and attempts to locate the father’s remains were unsuccessful.

Within a month, a deputy from Pocahontas County, West Virginia, contacted Capt. Scott Garman of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and said Mask had made statements about a killing in Floyd County. Branscom said that at the time Mask was hospitalized and on suicide watch.

The following day she wanted to give a full statement.

Branscom said Mask told Garman that she and her then-husband went to see his father to ask about living on the property.

The elder Gibbons, Mask said, got angry, an argument became a fight and the father was “knocked to the ground and was unconscious.”

Mask said she participated in the fight and helped wrap the victim in rug and put his body in a shallow grave, Branscom said.

The two then cleaned the house to remove any evidence of a fight and later moved to Idaho before settling in West Virginia.

In August 2020, Floyd County deputies and Virginia State Police trooper located Gibbons’ remains. With Mask as a witness to the crime, the younger Gibbons was charged with first-degree murder.

“However, in late 2022, after suffering from mental health issues, Ms. Mask committed suicide…,” Branscom said Monday. “With the death of the only eyewitness to the events, the commonwealth feels that it can demonstrate that the victim died of an illegal act but not that the killing was intentional and thus supports a charge of voluntary manslaughter.”

The younger Gibbons did not testify, and Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor accepted the plea agreement. Involuntary manslaughter can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Gibbons was returned to jail to await sentencing on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m.

In another case that was expected to be a trial, Aaron David Ray Vest, 36, of Floyd entered a “no contest“ plea to object sexual penetration by force, child abuse with serious injuries and making an underage girl under age 15 perform in pornography.

No contest pleas are considered to be admitting guilt by Virginia courts, Judge Fleenor said.

Branscom said Vest became part of a Department of Homeland Security investigation of child pornography and sex trafficking after tracing photos of his victim posing naked and performing other inappropriate acts.

The original charge of “object sexual penetration of a girl under the age of 13” carries a mandatory life sentence.

The amended charge, Fleenor said, carry sentences that can range from 50 years to life in prison.

Vest did not speak at his plea hearing. The judge set sentencing for Oct. 10.

In bond hearing Monday, Fleenor denied bail for Bryan Keith Hall of Christiansburg.