Two Florida men charged with the smash and grab robbery of the Floyd Jewelry Store in June 2022 are set to face a two-day jury trial in Floyd Circuit Court, starting on Aug. 14.

Judge Mike Fleenor accepted the date requested by Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom after consultation with the two court-appointed defense attorneys – Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, who represents Sean Tyler Flowers of Dania, Florida, and Ryan Hamrick of Blacksburg, who represents Dale Louie Bennett, of Tallahassee.

Bennett and Flowers were among three arrested in Rockingham, North Carolina, in another burglary attempt. Investigators said the trio is believed to have been on a robbery spree that ran from Virginia to Florida.

Surveillance video from Floyd Jewelry showed individuals smashing the glass entrance door and doing the same to the glass display cases to grab and steal at least $40,000 of jewelry, including watches, rings, bracelets, necklaces and vintage items.

Sarah Sowers, owner of the store, said the robbery was the first in its 28 years.

Judge Fleenor set another jury trial on July 18 for charges of child abuse/disregard of life, and malicious wounding of family members against Roger Andrew Altizer Jr. of Pilot to begin Oct. 31.

In other business before the court July 18:

Judge Fleenor gave Stephen Paul Hess of Roanoke him six months in jail and left his remaining time in an “unsupervised probation” status after many missed appointments with probation officers.

Alisha Nicole Richards of Riner pleaded guilty to drug possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 22, 2022. Judge Fleenor gave her a three-year suspended sentence.