Several local organizations have planned a day of awareness, advocacy and healing for anyone affected by interpersonal violence and suicide at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, New River Community Services and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will share mental health resources and more during “All Together Now” from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

JPML’s Assistant Branch Manager Lisa Thompson said the event falls “thoroughly in line with the role that the library has always filled in our community” by connecting community members with available resources.

Thompson said organizations that would like to participate in All Together Now — “a day of music, food, fun and connecting” — should reach out to her at the library.

Captain Alesha Akers of FCSO said the department designates all interpersonal violence at high priority and is dedicated to protecting the vulnerable, as well as anyone experiencing violence.

“FCSO also provides services and transportation for subjects if in need of mental health services,” Akers said. “Also, we strive to promote homes to be free from abuse and become places of safety.”

Graham Daniels from the Women’s Resource Center said the nonprofit will have information about firearm safety and statistics about their use in domestic situations and suicides.

“Together we can save lives by shining a light on interpersonal violence and suicide and bring these difficult topics out of the darkness,” Daniels said.

New River Valley Community Services plans to encourage talking about suicide, prevention and how to reduce stigma.

“Lock and Talk Virginia gives community members the opportunity to become educated about the signs of suicide risk and how to act as a catalyst to care,” said Caroline Mullins.

All Together Now will also feature local speakers affected by violence and booths from other agencies from across the New River Valley.

Learn more about each participating agency at the June 24 event at Warren G. Lineberry Park, off south Locust Street, and on their respective websites.