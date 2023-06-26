The Floyd County Cooperative Extension has planned a six-week program called Balanced Living with Diabetes for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members.

Participants will learn how to take control of their diabetes and get support to eat healthier throughout the free series by practicing making healthy choices, tasting healthy recipes and discovering new ways to be active.

Other goals include:

Set goals and keep track of progress

Control blood sugar and prevent diabetic side effects

Follow doctors’ recommendations

There will be a reunion event for participants about two months after weekly sessions conclude. All classes will be held in Floyd, at the VCE Office (209 Fox Street NW), from 10 a.m. until noon, beginning July 19.

Subsequent dates are July 26, Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.

Participants will receive a tote bag full of resources, from class materials to two cookbooks and a water bottle.

For more information and to register, contact Family Consumer Sciences Agent Dawn Barnes by calling (540) 745-9307 or email lbarnes@vt.edu.