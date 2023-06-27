The Floyd County High School Track and Field team finished its season at the beginning of the month with top finishes.

Coached by Zane Moran, and Hannah and Bryce Altizer, the girls’ team finished second overall at the state meet on June 3, while the boys’ claimed fifth out of more than 50 teams.

The coaching team said the 2023 season is one they will “never forget,” as it’s the highest finish ever for the girls and the highest since 2019 for the boys.

“There are no words to describe how proud we are of this team,” the coaches said.

Mia Spangler started off the competition by taking second place in the Triple Jump (35’-8.5”) and fourth place in the Long Jump (17’-1”).

The 4x400m relay team (Spangler, Aubrey Quesenberry, Leah Altizer and Reagan Lynch) brought home the gold and defended its indoor title with its fastest time of the season and second fastest in school history (4:10.71).

Also running its best time of the season at the state meet was the 4x800m relay team (Zoe Belshan, Leah Altizer, Abigail Allen and Reagan Lynch) finished third with 10:18.

The 4x100m relay team (Emma Ballinger, Rosln Brewer, Aubrey Quesenberry and Mia Spangler) finished 10th overall with a time of 53.04.

Zoe Belshan placed third (12:04) in the 3200m, adding another state title to her career, and Abigail Allen finished right behind Belshan in fourth with a personal record of 12:13.

Both Belshan and Allen placed for the team in the 1600m, claiming eighth and seventh respectively.

Aubrey Quesenberry finished fifth in the 400m with 1:03, and Leah Altizer took the same standing in the 300m Hurdles, setting a new personal record of 49.80.

Reagan Lynch was the runner-up in the 800m with 2:22, less than one second away from breaking the school record, team officials said.

Chloe Spence and Izabel Thompson finished 10th and 15th in Discus with distances of 92’-7” and 82’-7”.

Rosln Brewer finished 16th in the High Jump, clearing 4’-8”, and 12th in Long Jump with 15’-9.5”.

Jaxon Brewer launched the boys’ competition with a new personal best (44’-11.5”), which earned him second place in the Triple Jump. Brewer also placed sixth in the Long Jump (20’-9”), 15th in the 200m (23.23) and 14th in the High Jump (5’-10”).

Gavin Herrington and Laquon Thompson also competed in Long Jump, finishing with jumps of 19’-2.25” and 17’-1.25” respectively.

Mason Erchull brought home the gold in the 3200m, setting a new personal record of 9:53. He then finished second in the 1600m, running one of his fastest times (4:33).

Quinlan Beegle competed in the 800m, finishing fifth with 2:02.

The 4x800m relay team (Mason Erchull, Garrett Weaver, Chase Keith and Quinlan Beegle) finished third overall with a time of 8:36, the team’s fastest time of the season.

The 4x100m relay team (Gavin Herrington, Laquon Thompson, Luca Gucciardo and Jaxon Brewer) finished 16th with its best time of the season with 45.01.

“Neither of these relays included a senior, and we can’t wait to see what next year brings for them,” the coaches said.

Phillip Radford finished off his season with a 12th place finish in the Discus with a distance of (128’-1”).

Floyd County Cross Country starts with the school year in the fall, and athletes are already training throughout town.