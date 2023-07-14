Plenty! Farm and Food Store started its search for a new Executive Director this week as Nancy Tome prepares to leave the role in September.

Tome has been at the helm of the nonprofit for two and a half years, working with her team to find new, sustainable ways to address food insecurity in Floyd County.

She first got involved with the nonprofit through volunteering with her family during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Executive Director position opened in the spring of 2021, Tome said she was inspired by Plenty!’s staff and volunteers to come out of retirement and help with their important work.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of dedicated volunteers,” Tome said. “It takes 60 volunteers each week to supplement our very small staff, and this requires all of us to work together in a nimble and creative way to get all of the work done.”

Tome plans to stay in Floyd and use her second retirement to take some classes at the Floyd Center for the Arts and travel more.

Plenty!’s next Executive Director should be both adept and adaptable to address some of the unique situations the nonprofit faces.

“In a single day the ED can be writing proposals or implementing a new system, analyzing data and adjusting programs, directing traffic, making home deliveries, conducting a tour of the facility and washing dishes,” Tome said.

Plenty!’s five-year pantry chart shows a “record need for food resources year-to-date,” largely contributed to the overall economy.

Tome said that June, however, “shows a slight leveling out, and we are hopeful the numbers will stabilize or go down in the coming months.”

One specific area that Tome has worked on during her tenure is identifying and addressing “single points of failure” that could impact the nonprofit’s ability to serve the community.

“These could be staffing, programming, policies or processes, cross training,” Tome said. “Also, little inefficiencies can add up over time, so it's a good idea to review how you do the work and make incremental improvements where you can.”

The Floyd Free Fridge at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library was also installed during Tome’s time as director. The fridge is stocked with free, fresh, locally grown produce from Plenty’s farm and partners.

Tome said the “joy of problem solving” has been one of the most useful skills she practices as Executive Director.

“Plenty! is very dynamic,” she said. “For example, we never know the exact food resources that will be available each day, and the need is variable day to day.”

This summer, Plenty! Expanded its programming with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program is available until Aug. 4 during regular drive thru pantry hours (from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays; from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; and from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays) for school-aged children and qualifying young adults to have nutritious meals throughout the summer.

Tome said the program “has been well received by the community and super convenient to be able to gather Plenty! pantry goods and the Summer Food Service Program offering in one trip.”

The program adds 2,800 to 3,500 pounds of food to Plenty!’s operations every seven to 10 days, Tome said.

From her time at the nonprofit, Tome discovered just how crucial nonprofits are “to address gaps in our formal systems.”

Forty percent of food goes to waste, Tome said, and it’s easier and more convenient to throw it away rather than utilizing resources to make sure it’s used.

“Food Banks and Food Pantries are creating entire systems outside the formal systems to solve the food waste problem and the food insecurity problem,” Tome said. “I see a tremendous opportunity to re-engineer the food system in a way that integrates nonprofits so that this work can be done more efficiently and in a way that makes sure no one in our country goes hungry.”

Come September, a new Executive Director will be introduced to a special “phenomenon” called “Plenty! magic.”

“Plenty! magic brings the food, the volunteers, the staff and the financial support that is needed to address food insecurity in our community,” she said.

Tome knows the magic is real and is confident that the next director will “come to believe in it just as all those before them…”

To apply for the upcoming vacancy, read the job description online at www.plentylocal.org and send a letter of interest and resume to plenty@swva.net.

Community members can also learn more about Plenty!’s services, including home delivery for those with no transportation, from its website or by calling (540) 745-3898. Visit in person during regular hours at 192 Elephant Curve Rd. in Floyd.