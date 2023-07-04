More than a dozen organizations had tables at last weekend’s All Together Now event, which was designed to highlight resources available to survivors of domestic violence.

Originally scheduled to take place at Warren G. Lineberry Park, the weather on June 24 prompted a venue change to Dogtown Roadhouse.

All Together Now was planned by a number of community nonprofits, including the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley and New River Valley Community Services.

Assistant Branch Manager of JPML Lisa Thompson said having the event inside ended up giving the 14 participating nonprofits the space to get to know one another, as well as community members.

“... Seeing the agencies interact with one another, learning what each one has to offer, expands the general knowledge of resources in our community,” Thompson said.

Speakers included film producer and journalist Rebecca Byerly, who shared her experiences with intergenerational domestic violence.

Her current project, Women of the Mountain (working title), is a documentary directed by Byerly about the family violence that turned her into an ultra-marathoner, running 200-mile races.

It officially started in 2014 after cycles of domestic abuse killed two of her aunts, trapped her step-mother and impacted her life.

The film’s website states “filming is nearly complete.”

Learn more about Byerly and Women of the Mountain at www.womenofthemountain.com.

Assistant Director of Radford City and Floyd County Victim's Witness Teresa McKensie, who told her story of surviving “extreme domestic violence,” Thompson said.

McKensie also shared some experiences from her years working with victims in a number of capacities, including during court proceedings.

“Her story was met with several rounds of applause,” Thompson said.

All Together Now attendees said they were “really excited to learn about the resources available to them” and many noted they were “deeply moved” by the speakers, Thompson said.

The event was an opportunity for the library to connect with the community and learn more about its needs, one of its main goals.

“There are so many agencies doing really great work out there, but sometimes folks don't know that they exist,” Thompson said. She noted organizers are “definitely” considering subsequent events.