School Board welcomes Snellings; Meetings unchanged for 2022

The Floyd County Public School Board, complete with its new member representing the Courthouse District, decided this week to continue holding its meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through 2022.

With Locust Grove’s Tony Morisco joining online and Chairman James Ingram of Little River absent, the Jan. 10 FCPS School Board meeting featured mostly reorganization matters for the new calendar year.

Indian Valley School Board member Gene C. Bishop nominated Ingram to continue serving as the board’s chairman and Laura LeRoy to be the board’s vice chair, positions both held in 2021, and both were approved unanimously.

Janet Harris was approved to continue serving as School Board clerk, and Tara Bulson and Tabitha Caine were approved to deputy clerk positions.

Bishop also nominated Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer to be the 2022 division superintendent designee, and Cromer was approved for the role.

The 2022 FCPS School Board schedule is unchanged from 2021, with meetings beginning at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the FCPS Administration Building (140 Harris Hart Rd. in Floyd).

Three county residents made public comments Jan. 10 to thank the Board for maintaining its 7 p.m. meeting time, which is set in the hope of increasing public attendance and engagement.

Indian Valley’s Michael Gale also noted his support for the upcoming Adult Welding Class to be taught by Doug Thompson at the Floyd County High School, which was up for approval Jan. 10.

The class, the only action item of the meeting, was unanimously approved, and Superintendent John Wheeler noted the importance of the class in providing training for local occupations.

Wheeler also told board members the first phase of construction on the Career and Collaboration Development Center is still on-track to be completed this spring.

The board also officially welcomed Debbie Snellings, who was elected in November to represent the Courthouse District, during its first meeting of the year, and Snellings noted she is “excited” to serve in her new role, having 41 years of educational experience behind her.

Burks Fork’s Laura LeRoy said, “It’s always nice to have someone with that kind of experience on the board.”

The next regular FCPS School Board meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m., Feb. 14, at 140 Harris Hart Road in Floyd.