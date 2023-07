Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Ranger is four years old and very quiet for a hound.

He is housebroken, well behaved and loves everyone he meets. He even won a blue ribbon at the Floyd Dog Show for Happiest Tail.

Ranger would do best in a home without cats.

Anyone interested in meeting and/or adopting Ranger should complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.