Music Director David Stewart Wiley leads an ensemble of Roanoke Symphony Orchestra musicians for two days of classical music at the Floyd EcoVillage on June 18-19.

The concert on Sunday, June 18, begins at 3 p.m. It will include Bach’s “Concerto for Two Violins in D minor,” “Vivaldi’s Concerto for Piccolo,” and Shostakovich’s moving “Sinfonia No. 8 for String Orchestra.”

RSO’s internationally renowned Concertmaster and violin virtuoso Akemi Takayama is featured in the String Orchestra.

“…Vivaldi’s Concerto for Piccolo — a masterpiece and sparkling musical gift to one of his young students at a special orphanage and music school in Venice, Italy — is performed with virtuoso Julee Hickcox,” Maestro Wiley said. Tickets are $20 for adults, and students are admitted for free.

On Monday, June 19, a 6 p.m. concert, Takayama and Wiley will lead Mozart’s “Piano Quartet in E-flat Major.” Half the Monday concert will be performed by extraordinary young musicians from the New River Valley and Roanoke area, including Floyd’s Laurence Brooke, who recently received his master’s degree from University of North Carolina School of the Arts. The event is free, with a donation suggested.

Both concerts will be held in Celebration Hall at the Floyd EcoVillage (188 EcoVillage Trail) and are sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival. As Artistic Director of VBRMF, Wiley has been organizing concerts at the EcoVillage since 2013.

For more information about the concerts and ticketing, go to www.VBRMF.org. Group rates and financial assistance are available. With additional questions, call (540) 651-6400.