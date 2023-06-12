Meet the V family, which was rescued by The Floyd County Humane Society less than a month ago.

Mom Vivian is a sweet, young, velvety beauty that is healthy and spayed. She has started her vaccinations.

Brothers Victor and Virgil will be ready for a new home(s) at the end of June. They would love to stay together and keep one another company for life.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting members of the V family should complete and submit an Adoption Application at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for volunteers, if prompted.