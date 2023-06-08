Floyd County artisans, farms, galleries and more will open their doors for this year’s Artisan Trail on Saturday and Sunday.

Forty different individuals and businesses are mapped out for the years-long tradition that celebrates the abundant artistry in the area.

The Floyd Center for the Arts is excited to host the event for its 12th year.

The Artisan Trail is free to attend, and organizers invite everyone to visit the sites across the county for live demos, open studios, crafted goods and more from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

This year’s event also includes farms and farm markets, which will offer tours and knowledge about locally grown produce.

Maps and brochures with all participants’ information will be available at the FCA (220 Parkway Lane S.), the Floyd Welcome Center, at other information hubs around Floyd and online at www.floydartcenter.org.

Participating Studios:

Wrenn Pottery

Yarn Over Floyd

Purple Barn Studios

River Farm Studio

Potrafka Pottery

Out There Sculpture Trail and Studio

Frog hollow Pottery

Betze Dunham Pottery

Bird and Hopper Farm

Abby Reczek Pottery

Poor Farm Pottery LLC

Reida Sage

Liquid Fire Glass LLC

Steven Kenny Studio

Sarah McCarthy Pottery

Sarah Hasty Williams Studio/Gallery

Floyd Center for the Arts

HailDog

Paper and Ink

Jessie Benson Fine Art

Anne Vaughan Designs Jewelry

Participating Galleries and Shops:

Phoenix Hardwoods

Troika Crafts

Jeanie O’Neill Studio

Earth Dance Jewelry and Gems

The Maggie Gallery and Gifts

New Mountain Mercantile

Bell Gallery

The Floyd Country Store

Participating Farms and Markets:

Country Heart Farm

Sweetheart Farms

Deer Park Farm LLC

Skiphollow Farm

Riverstone Organic Farm

Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary

Participating Restaurants and Lodging:

Cocoa Mia

Hotel Floyd

Dogtown Roadhouse

Chateau Morrisette

Five Might Mountain Distillery

For more information about FCA or the 2023 Artisan Trail visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd. Regular hours are from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Open Reception for new exhibits

Two new exhibitions will open at the Floyd Center for the Arts on Saturday, the first day of the 2023 Artisan Trail.

“Appalachian Strings”, a curated exhibition of local, handmade musical instruments will be unveiled in the Hayloft Gallery.

Hand-crafted musical instruments are not as likely to be thought of as works of art than paintings or sculptures, but they actually are. Luthiers in the southwestern region of Virginia have been making instruments by hand for many decades.

The purpose of making instruments is to bring pleasure to the maker, player and listener, to provide background music, dance music, accompaniment to singers, friendship, camaraderie, knowledge and to keep the music alive and add to it for future generations.

“Appalachian Strings” will consist of acoustic stringed instruments that are common in the southwest Virginia region (Guitars, Banjos, Mandolins, and Fiddles), and other instruments less common such as: Mountain Dulcimers, Hammered Dulcimers, Psaltrys, Zithers, Ukuleles, Resophonic Guitars and Lap Steel Guitars.

Some instruments will be on hand for visitors to play. Many of the exhibit instruments will be for sale.

In the Falcon Gallery, Lauren Cooper will be displaying her solo exhibition, “Anima Appalachia” beginning on June 10.

Cooper is a longtime Blacksburg artist, herbalist and farmer. Her formal training as a visual artist resulted in a BFA in 1983 from Purchase College in New York. After graduation, she turned her attention to making a living for herself as a chef and a bread baker, and then, since 1991, with her family as a self-employed farmer and community herbalist at her family’s home: Greenstar Farm and Apothecary.

Cooper’s work as an artist is entirely exploratory. She works on two and three dimensional projects including multimedia drawings, paintings, collages and installations.

The work shares common themes around her practice with medicinal plants, ecological grief, accessing the spirit world, healing, alchemy and her animistic vision of a luminous spirit ﬁlled world of mysterious beings.

An opening reception for both exhibitions will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.