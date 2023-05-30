The Floyd Rotary Club is set to host its fourth annual Dog Show this Sunday (June 4) at Warren G. Lineberry Park in Floyd.
Registration starts at 12:15 p.m., and the show kicks off at 1 p.m. The park is located at 284 S. Locust St., between Dogtown and Angels in the Attic.
Cost to participate is $5 per class, and all dogs must be leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations.
There are 13 classes in this year’s show:
- Best Tail
- Best Coat
- Best Treat Catcher
- Best Smile
- Best Eyes
- Best Owner-Dog Lookalike
- Best Trick
- Cutest Puppy less than a year old
- Best Bark
- Best Mixed Breed Dog
- Best Purebred Dog
- Best Child Handler until 12 years old
- Dog Judge would Most Like to Take Home
Adults and children nine years and older are invited to join in the fun as handlers. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the show at 1 p.m. on June 4 in Warren G. Lineberry Park.