The Floyd Rotary Club is set to host its fourth annual Dog Show this Sunday (June 4) at Warren G. Lineberry Park in Floyd.

Registration starts at 12:15 p.m., and the show kicks off at 1 p.m. The park is located at 284 S. Locust St., between Dogtown and Angels in the Attic.

Cost to participate is $5 per class, and all dogs must be leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

There are 13 classes in this year’s show:

Best Tail

Best Coat

Best Treat Catcher

Best Smile

Best Eyes

Best Owner-Dog Lookalike

Best Trick

Cutest Puppy less than a year old

Best Bark

Best Mixed Breed Dog

Best Purebred Dog

Best Child Handler until 12 years old

Dog Judge would Most Like to Take Home

Adults and children nine years and older are invited to join in the fun as handlers. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the show at 1 p.m. on June 4 in Warren G. Lineberry Park.