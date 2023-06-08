Organizers of FloydFest announced yesterday that co-founder Kris Hodges has left his role as a Producer and Chief Creative after 22 years.

A statement from Across the Way Productions and Blue Cow Arts was released Wednesday morning and dated for Tuesday, June 6.

From being a talent buyer to leading the art team, Hodges served “as an integral member of the executive team during his tenure,” organizers said.

The statement noted that John McBroom is still FloydFest’s CEO, alongside COO Sam Calhoun, and CFO and VP of Operations Jessica Taylor.

Hodges said Wednesday that he does not plan to be involved with future FloydFest events in any capacity but has made “priceless memories” with both the festival and Floyd community that will stay with him forever.

“It was my first Festival child so-to-speak, so there’s a certain amount of nostalgia that surrounds that parental care,” Hodges said. “I did my best to raise that child and hope now that it can make its way in the world.”

He said the change, which came down to timing, is “bittersweet…as with all life’s big inevitable changes,” but he feels confident that he “accomplished everything that (he) set out to do with this endeavor.”

Hodges said working with the Across the Way Productions teams was an unforgettable honor, as was representing Floyd County on a national and global scale through a family friendly, music-based event.

“The town, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, staff, friends and family that have been involved are a treasured part of my experiences that will go with me for the rest of my life and into whatever new endeavors I do,” Hodges said. “That’s priceless.“

FloydFest 2023~Forever, originally set for the end of next month in Check, was canceled in April due to state permitting conflicts at the Floyd County property.

Concerns were also raised about two endangered species habitats that could be on the grounds, but those concerns were not directly related to the festival’s cancellation.

Organizers have said they plan for the event’s return in 2024 to take place at Festival Park.

Stay up to date with FloydFest happenings and news at www.floydfest.com.