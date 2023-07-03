Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Chichi is still available for adoption. She has been patiently waiting for many months.

At about five years old, Chichi’s playful spirit shines whenever she’s given a toy or bone. She’s energetic and loves to play for extended periods, until she feels her human has earned the right to give her a belly rub.

Chichi rides fantastically in the car, walks well on the leash and is incredibly smart. She also loves the water.

Chichi would love to be a single dog in a home that is experienced with her breed (Malinois), or an experienced dog owner that can handle her intensity and drive.

She also would like a home with no small children or pets.

FCHS said anyone willing to give this amazing, sweet girl a chance she will never leave your side and will be your best friend forever.

Anyone interested in meeting and/or adopting Chichi should complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.