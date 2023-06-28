Unfavorable weather conditions have failed to dampen the spirits of young golfers during the most recent matches of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour.

The Steve Lilly Junior Classic at Draper Valley Golf Course on June 20 included a 40-minute rain delay for the 63 participating athletes.

Officials said the course “held up quite well” in the weather.

“Playing in the adverse conditions was really a good opportunity to practice performing when surroundings aren’t ideal,” said Director of Tour Operations Dewayne Belcher. “Rather than gripe about the weather, the players had to adjust and attempt to do their best.”

Ryne Bond finished second in the 17-18 Age Group with a score of 80, nine points behind first place, and Isaiah Cantrell tied for third place with 83 in the 15-16 Age Group.

Both Adrain Wallace and Josiah Underwood scored 41 in the 10-12 Age Group, tying with two other golfers. The four were two shots behind the winner’s 39 points.

The BRJGT continued this week on Monday, June 26, in Bluefield at Fincastle Country Club.

Peyton Mason of Willis finished six points behind first place and one point ahead of third in the 15-16 Age Group with a score of 79.

Josiah Underwood took third place in the 10-12 Age Group, only three points away from first, with 41.

The tour returns to action on Thursday, June 29, with a tournament at the Wytheville Golf Club.