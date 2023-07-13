This week’s poem is dedicated to the working class.

We’re feeling doubted, or maybe a bit overshadowed? The way I have written this, is for everyone to not feel overlooked or underappreciated. To feel worth in a world filled with fool’s gold and false idols.

“Reaching” is dedicated to those breaking their backs every day, the working force.

“Reaching”

Don’t tell us peace,

isn’t in an arm’s reach.

We’re not reaching for the stars,

we’re searching for the gate.

Where sober Angels hide scars,

and throw away the fate.

I’m not bringing down a horse, or a mule.

I’m not reaching the top, being a fool.

Throwing arms in the air to cool.

Under the heat, our feet are reaching something true.

Sometimes the days are a climb,

to where only God knows.

But don’t act like nobody, can’t be somebody.

I’m talking about reaching out, and moving hands.

With so many voices shouting,

it moved the mountains among the sands.

For one day, I believe, reaching for us,

The Maker’s work will move, these evil dealings below us.

We’re not hoping to find the road,

we’re looking for the highway home.

We won’t be alone, no, no, no.

We will reach out with a hand,

and lead many on our own.