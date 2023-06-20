Springhouse was Early Giving Superstar on Monday, June 19, more than $10,000 ahead of second place with a total of 221 donors.

More than a dozen Floyd nonprofits have set have set a cumulative goal of nearly $250,000 for GiveLocalNRV and Giving Day 2023, a regional fundraising day to benefit nonprofits and raise awareness of their work throughout the community.

Events, raffles and more hosted by individual organizations will kick off at noon on June 28 and end on June 29, marking the end of the 10th annual Giving Day hosted by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

Donations made as a part of GiveLocaLNRV make programming possible at The June Bug Center and Floyd Center for the Arts, benefit projects at the Floyd Humane Society, and help schools provide top-tier experiences and education.

Last year, almost 2,000 donors across the NRV donated more than $500,000 to 95 organizations.

Regional nonprofits that often benefit Floyd and are participating include New River Community Action, New River Valley Leading Lights, New River Family Shelter Inc., Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and numerous others.

Shannon Hardwicke, executive director of JBC, said funds from this year’s GiveLocal event will not only fund more opportunities for kids, but staff at the center would also like to make some building repairs. Every dollar donated will be matched, up to $3,000.

JBC is hosting a day of GiveLocal events on June 28, beginning with Donation Yoga with Hardwicke from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Little Ear Worms Preview from 11-11:15 a.m.

Staff and volunteers will host an Open House from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, and a JAM session with Mac Traynham from 1-2 p.m. will showcase young musicians’ talents.

The rest of the day will include Snow Cones (2-3 p.m.), a Facebook Live (4-4:15 p.m.), a Donor Reception (5:30-6 p.m.), a Theatre Guild Review (6-7 p.m.), and round out the night with a Second Star Open Jam with Mim (7:15-8:15 p.m.).

Keep up with JBC Giving Day events at www.junebugcenter.com.

Donations made to the Floyd Center for the Arts will go toward the center’s recovery from the glass studio fire on April 20, which prompted reduced hours, and caused smoke and water damage.

Executive Director Keela Marshall said about 25 percent of the facility was shuttered for repairs.

“Despite this year’s hardship, the Floyd Center for the Arts remains resilient and committed to our mission of bringing art opportunities to all members and visitors in our community,” Marshall said.

The community’s donations will “directly impact” FCA’s “ability to provide quality art exhibitions, offer events to enrich lives and foster growth and creativity.”

Blue Ridge Green Burial’s $5,000 goal will largely fund professional consultations and purchasing land to establish natural, life-giving burial practices that does not involve embalming or vaults.

“Whether this land is donated or purchased, we will have ongoing costs associated with the management of the land, conservation and burial activities,” officials said.

Friends of Roberson Mill said on the GiveLocalNRV website that donations will be used for two important projects “of the utmost importance”: to replace sections of damaged flooring and to purchase/install another water wheel.

In the future, Friends of Robeson Mill plans to continue restoring the historical site, including the inner workings.

Officials from Partnership for Floyd said GiveLocal 2023 funds will be used to expand Floyd Power plantings, and support educational trail and park upgrades and maintenance.

PFF has completed a number of community driven-projects within the past few years, including the Dodd Nature and Fitness Trail at Floyd County Parks and Recreation and hosting the Floyd health and Wellness Fair in April.

Floyd’s Old Church Gallery uses donations to fund exhibits and programs, such as “Kindly Mirrors: The Photography of Gertrue and Richard "Dick" Shank Sr., “now on display.

This year, officials said on the GiveLocal website, funds will go toward The Old Church Gallery’s building fund.

Spikenard Honeybee Sanctuary will use funds for materials to install a gifted used yurt for students, researches and visitors to stay.

The sanctuary has promoted sustainable and biodynamic beekeeping for 17 years. It’s comprised of a 40-acre farm with 30 honeybee hives, native gardens and restorative habitats for bees.

Handmade Music School’s goal of $10,000 can benefit a number of projects that highlight Appalachian traditions, from playing music to dance.

Music of Our Mountains chronicles musical culture throughout Appalachia. Its website includes recordings of songs and playing styles that have influenced regional variations, people who were pioneers of old time music, and places that have cultivated mountain music’s growth.

The music school itself is dedicated to teaching old time, bluegrass and traditional music, and donations will benefit students, as well as extra workshops. It provides a number of scholarships to students each year.

Community members can also donate to County Sales and Floyd County Store TV under Handmade Musical School for GiveLocalNRV 2023. The streaming service provides subscribers with a front row seat to events at The Floyd Country Store, including the Friday Night Jamboree.

Floyd’s Blue Mountain School is raising funds to add/renovate decks. Phase One, which is adding a new deck to the main building, will begin this summer.

Donations for Phase Two will benefit the Early Childhood classroom deck renovation.

The Floyd County Humane Society will use GiveLocal 2023 funds for care for foster dogs and cats, which includes spay/neuter, vaccines, food, other veterinary care and more. In 2022, costs for these services totaled more than $45,000.

Plenty! uses every dollar donates to distribute $2.89 worth of food to community members and families for free. Last year, Plenty! Distributed 131 tons of food to 1,800 individuals.

Plenty’s wares don’t stop at farm fresh fruits and vegetables and household staples — it also includes pet food. Anyone in need can shop at the store.

Springhouse is raising $100,000 to meet its operating budget for the year during GiveLocal, officials said online, as well as fundraising for the Floyd 5K: Move to Live, scheduled to be held Saturday, June 24.

About $2,500 of $10,000 for the Floyd 5k had been raised as of Tuesday.

A full list of GiveLocalNRV 2023 participants can be found online at www.givelocalnrv.org, where donations can also be made and links to nonprofits’ websites can be found.

The following is a list of Floyd-based participating nonprofits and their respective goals for 2023:

Blue Ridge Green Burial— $5,000

Old Church Gallery — $5,000

Floyd County Historical Society

Partnership for Floyd — $3,500

Plenty! — $25,000

Springhouse (donations matched) — $100,000

Springhouse’s Floyd 5K Move to LIVE — $10,000

Sustain Floyd Foundation

Floyd County Humane Society — $5,000 goal

Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers

Blue Mountain School — $20,000 goal

Handmade Music School —$10,000 goal

Spikenard Farm Honeybee Sanctuary — $4,500 goal

Friends of Roberson Mill — $5,000 goal

Floyd Center for the Arts — $50,000 goal

The June Bug Center — $15,000 goal