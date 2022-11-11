Harper's home edging closer to reality

Harper’s Home could be ready to open its doors in the spring.

During its Nov. 9 meeting Tazewell Town Council talked with April Morefield, director of the CARES Center, which will operate the home on Fincastle Turnpike. Morefield explained that children in Southwest Virginia do not receive care from a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

She has contracted with one from Roanoke who comes to the area two days a week. She said that need and the need to house children until a foster placement can be found for them led to the plan for Harper’s Home.

“Harper’s Home will be a temporary oasis for children until they can transition to a new home," Morefield said.

The name Harper’s Home came from a Southwest Virginia child who died at 2 years old. The grandparents, who live in Dickenson County, brought gift bags to the CARE Center in Claypool Hill.

Morefield said the family sent bags to people in 22 states. The work of the family and the compassion they show led her to name the home for their granddaughter.

Town Manager Todd Day explained that neither the town nor state code currently has a provision allowing that type of facility. He said the town had an opportunity to make history by approving the facility in an R-2 zone.

Chris Hurley, building code officer for the town, said the code would have to be changed to allow a children’s residential home and group home in an R-2 zone. Council member Chris Brown moved to approve the amendment.

Council member Emily Combs-Davis said the planning commission unanimously approved the plan. The home will be in a former single family residence in Tazewell if final approval is given following the Dec. 13 public hearing.