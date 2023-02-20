Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure will hold its spring music jam featuring Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys with special guest Clinch Mountain Echo at the Southern Gap Visitor Center, Saturday, March 4.

The concert is sponsored by Noah Horn Well Drilling, Buchanan County Tourism and Legacy Bank. Tickets for the concert are $20 with children ages 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets are available for purchase in advance at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure Visitor Center and will also be available for purchase at the door the night of the concert.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7 p.m. Pig-n-Out food truck will be on site the night of the concert, giving fans a chance to grab a bite to eat before the concert starts.

Stanley has had two Grammy nominations on previous albums he recorded with Rebel Records. In 2002, he earned his first Grammy along with his father Dr. Ralph Stanley for their collaboration with Jim Lauderdale on “Lost in the Lonesome Pines.” Stanley II has proven to be an accomplished songwriter and has six solo albums under his belt, along with the highly acclaimed duet album with his father titled “Side by Side.”

2023 marks the 77th Anniversary of The Clinch Mountain Boys. Ralph II began working professionally for his father in 1995 and has carried The Clinch Mountain Boys on since. As well as fronting the first Clinch Mountain Boys group after the passing of his father.

The band includes Stanley Efaw on fiddle, mandolin and vocals; Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo and vocals; Randall Hibbitts on the upright bass and vocals; Caleb Shifflett on guitar and vocals; and Ralph Stanley II on the guitar and lead vocals. This band configuration brings a lot of talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new original material.

Clinch Mountain Echo, who will open for Stanley, is comprised of Logan Raines and Sammy Yates, both of Haysi. Raines and Yates describe themselves as “a bluegrass band with a Stanley sound.” They’ve performed in numerous venues, including at Southern Gap Elk Fest last October.

For additional information, call Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure at 276-244-1111.