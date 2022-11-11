Seven Tazewell County deputies certified as EMT's

Some sheriff’s deputies now offer more than protection to county residents.

During the Nov. 1 Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Brian Hieatt introduced seven deputies who are now Emergency Medical Technicians. This is the second group of deputies to be certified since the program started.

The sheriff said 911 dispatchers had three calls within minutes of each other and two available ambulances earlier that day. He said the deputies trained as EMT’s took the third call and worked with the victim until an ambulance arrived.

He said the seven people who recently earned their certifications had gone the extra mile and would continue to do so. The county now has trained EMT’s in 911 and the courthouse as well as on the road.

Supervisor Charlie Stacy, who was part of the first group, commended the deputies for their work. Stacy said the program has worked very well and the only problem is that off duty deputies can’t work for the rescue squads without being paid overtime.

They can, and some do, work for the town rescue units in Richlands and Bluefield when off-duty. The deputies were presented their equipment during the meeting. Hieatt said part of their going the extra mile would be keeping it in good working order.