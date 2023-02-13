4-H members from across the Commonwealth attended 4-H Day at the Capitol in Richmond Jan. 17-18.

Five 4-H members attended and represented Tazewell County: Lucas Nash, Jada Harrison, Jillian Crisp, Audrey Miller, and Ellie Williams.

This event provides the opportunity for youth to learn more about Virginia governmental procedures, includes a visit to the Capitol, and introductions to our local Senator and Delegate. The Tazewell County 4-H members had the privilege of viewing a legislative session from the Capitol gallery, and had the opportunity to share their 4-H stories at the Town Hall Meeting.

Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin spoke to the 4-H members about her love of horses and her work to promote 4-H in Virginia. In addition, the members toured the Historic St. John’s Church and witnessed an interactive portrayal from the time of the Revolutionary War.

For more information on joining Tazewell County 4-H Youth Teen Council, please contact Tammy Sparks- 4-H Extension Agent or Kathy Dalton 4-H Program Assistant at 276-988-0602.