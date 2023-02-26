Permitium is a leading provider of cloud-based software for government agencies including many circuit court clerk’s offices in Virginia and around the country. Interim Clerk of Circuit Court, Susie O. Vance is focused on extending government services to our community. Vance is excited to announce that Tazewell County is now utilizing PermitDirector. PermitDirector offers the citizens of Tazewell County the ability to manage the processing, payment, and issuance of concealed handgun permits online. Vance implemented the convenient self-service option for Tazewell County citizens this month. “We have partnered with Permitium to give our residents a fast, easy, and affordable way to request concealed handgun permits online,” Vance said. “The ordering process with PermitDirector ensures statute compliance, accelerates turnaround time, increases security, automates, tracks, organizes, and streamlines CHP requests for applicants in Tazewell County.” Permitium’s Managing Partner, Matt Solomon, states “I am excited to announce the partnership with Tazewell County. I admire the pivot that they’ve made by recognizing the recent demand for their citizens to have the ability to start and process payment for their applications online. PermitDirector aligns with their priority of keeping their staff and citizens safe while providing the best service possible.” Permitium has been partnering with innovative law enforcement and government agencies since 2009 while currently serving over 42 million citizens across the United States. Today we celebrate the forward thinking of Interim Circuit Court Clerk, Susie O. Vance, and her team, who prioritized convenient access to government resources for the citizens of Tazewell County by implementing PermitDirector. We look forward to a continued and beneficial partnership for years to come.