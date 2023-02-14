Richlands, Va. — Slick Cook’s voice resounded through Ernie Hicks Stadium for 50 years and his name will now be there forever.

During its Feb. 13 meeting the Tazewell Coun ty SchoolBoard voted to approve a plan to name the press box in honor of Paul “Slick’ Cook, who announced the Richlands games for 50 years.

RHS Principal Rickie Vencill said Cook missed two games during that time, one for his daughter’s wedding and the other for the birth of a grandchild. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said there will be a ceremony next fall to make the name official.

In other action the board:

Approved the personnel list as presented.

Delayed any action on a new cellphone policy for students and employees until June.

Declared Pisgah and Cliffield school buildings surplus property and returned them to the county.

Approved an agreement with East River Soccer Complex for Graham to play home games there. The one -year agreement is for $10,000.

Heard that proms at Richlands and Graham are April 22 and Tazewell is May 13.

Approved the school calendar for 2023-24.

Received an update on school safety from Sgt. Landon Hieatt.

Heard from Richlands Elementary Principal Bethany Collins and Teacher Anna Sparling abut a $2,370 grant the school was awarded.

Adjourned until March 13 at 5 p.m.