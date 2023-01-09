Blitz on westerns end of Tazewell County yields several charges

Blue lights caused a lot of excitement and yielded a lot of results in Richlands Jan. 6.

Several law enforcement agencies combined for a blitz operation that swept through the western end of the county prompting resident to flood social media speculating about what was going on.

A press release from the Richlands Police Department said a multijurisdictional operation was conducted in the Western part of Tazewell County, including the towns of Cedar Bluff and Richlands. Law enforcement officers from The Richlands Police Department, The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police and the Cedar Bluff Police Department, participated in the eight-hour long operation, which was designed to focus on narcotics violations, impaired drivers, and safe driving practices.

A breakdown of the results among all agencies revealed 98 traffic stops conducted, 100 citations issued, two road checks conducted, 18 canine deployments, six arrests, four methamphetamine charges with 10 grams of methamphetamine seized, one charge of driving under the influence of drugs, one concealed weapon seized and two fugitives from justice apprehended.

“The results of the operation are a testament to what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together to keep our communities safe. Let this operation serve as notice that we will not tolerate lawlessness in our Town, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those that make our community less safe through their actions,’ Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt said.

Holt thanked the Virginia State Police, Sheriff Hieatt, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Chief Brown, and the Cedar Bluff Police Department for their participation.

“Growing the working relationship between our departments will continue to be a top priority for me and our agency’ he said.

“I would like to thank Chief Holt for the invitation to participate in this successful operation. By working together, we can continue to be tough on crime and ensure the safety of our citizens.” Sheriff Brian Hieatt said.

Holt said the two fugitives and others charged were taken to the Southwest Regional Jail and held. He said the investigation is still on-going and other arrests are anticipated.