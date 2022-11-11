Plea entered in malicious wounding case

An Abingdon man charged in a 2020 fight outside a Tazewell restaurant pleaded guilty in Circuit Court on Nov. 10.

Christopher Alan Asbury Sr. was charged after a fight with his son outside Seven Restaurant in July 2020. Asbury pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated malicious wounding and discharging a firearm in public.

Charges of failure to appear for grand jury arraignment, bond violation and use of a firearm in a felony were dismissed. Asbury will be sentenced Feb. 9, 2023.

The police report showed Asbury and his son, Christopher Alan Asbury Jr., started fighting inside the restaurant and continued outside. The fight escalated to a shooting in which both men were injured and taken to the hospital.

The son was not charged in the matter. The senior Asbury remains free on bond. A pre-sentence report has been ordered.