A Coeburn-based hardware store will soon expand and occupy the space formerly housing the Richlands Magic Mart.
Red Oak Trading Company announced on its Facebook page on March 22 that it had bought the property and would be opening a store soon. The company has already had people on site and closed a store were operating in Claypool Hill.
The company’s Facebook page describes it as a “one-stop shop" hardware store. The building has been vacant since 2018, when Ammars Incorporated closed all Magic Marts.
State Sen. Travis Hackworth’s company, Appalachian Capital Investments paid $250,000 the building in December 2021.