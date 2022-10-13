Richlands council looking to increase pay for police officers

Richlands, Va. - Richlands police officers could be seeing more money in their paychecks in the future.

During its Oct. 11 meeting town council received a plan to set the starting salary for police officers at $40,000 per year. The plan presented by Police Chief Ron Holt and Council member Laura Mollo would also address the compression issue for current employees.

The chief also addressed issues dealing with the police department's transition to 911. Holt told council that no dispatchers will lose their jobs as a result of the change to 911.

He said the lobby at the police department will remain open 24 hours a day seven days a week. The lobby will be manned 10 hours and a camera will be available the remaining time.

The camera will allow citizens to talk with an officer and get their problems addressed. Holt said there would be a camera connected to a live television and there will also be a phone in dispatch and the operator could contact officers or whomever was needed.

"The lobby itself will be open 24 hours a day. There will not be a dispatcher behind the window after six p.m. Going with this option will allow us to adjust our salaries and up the starting pay to $40,000,' Mollo said.

Holt said some of the current staff will be moved into clerk's roles and they will help with paperwork. He said the department will have an employee working to get it accredited by the state.

Councilmember Seth White said dispatch was "leaking like a sieve' when it came to money. He said an off -duty officer would be called in to work overtime when there was a need in dispatch and the department spent over $100,000 in overtime last year.

He said the savings would be used to cover increased pay for officers. "Some of us have been waiting 10 years for this.,' councilman Doug Ratliff said.

Council member Kristen Thompson-Whitt asked if 911 had enough staff to handle the increased call volume? She also asked if the town was planning to keep a dispatcher on duty for at least the first week in case there are problems?

Holt said he had not planned to do that but would not hesitate to do something different if using the county's 911 service for dispatch did not work out.

He said the transition would take place in "a couple weeks' if the plan was approved. Council voted unanimously to approve the plan.