Initial damage assssessment completed for Buchanan Flood

RICHMOND—The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) in support of county personnel, conducted Initial Damage Assessments throughout the affected areas of Buchanan County on Friday, July 15 through Saturday, July 16. These initial reports indicate that teams have identified 33 destroyed properties, 32 listed as having major damage, 28 with minor damage, and 36 additional affected structures. This count does not include damages to public infrastructure, which has a separate federal declaration process.

This process is the first step in helping the governor determine whether the scope of the damages could meet the criteria for requesting federal assistance through the Individual Assistance program.

To request federal assistance, a joint preliminary damage assessment will also need to be performed by the local government, VDEM, FEMA, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to determine the uninsured personal property losses. Should the damage criteria be met, the governor can request a Major Disaster Declaration within 30 days of the incident. Should a request be made, the president can either approve or deny the request.