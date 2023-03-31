Tazewell Va. – Graham took an early lead and held off a Richlands comeback for a 7-5 win in the Southwest District baseball opener for both schools March 30.

Tristan Hass singled, scoring Nathan Phillips and Dakota Charles to open the game for Graham. The inning ended when Hass was cut down at second base trying to stretch the hit. Graham tacked on two more in the fourth on hits by Braedon Wooldridge and Phillips.

Collin Adkins and Max Herndon had base hits for Richlands as the Tornado cut the deficit in half. Richlands took a brief 5-4 lead before Graham used hits by Cam McCroskey and Phillips to salt the game away.

Brandon Warshler and Wooldridge combined to hold Richlands to five hits and without a hit over the first three innings. Pitchers on both teams struggled to find the plate as they combined for 10 walks and five hit batters.

The win was the second of the season for Graham and has them at 1-0 in district play. The G-Men were scheduled to face Bluefield April 4 at Bowen Field.

Richlands is still looking for its first win of the year. The Tornado led Lebanon 2-0 in the sixth inning before falling to the Pioneers 4-2.

The Tornado had a rematch with the Pioneers set for April 4. Graham and Richlands are scheduled for a rematch in Bluefield April 12.