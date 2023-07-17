The Virginia Department of Health is pleased to announce Reisa Sloce as the new health director for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts. With more than 24 years of experience dedicated to public health, Reisa most recently served as the chief operating officer for both health districts. She began her career with the LENOWISCO Health District as an office services supervisor and later became business manager.

Prior to joining VDH, Reisa was chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Medical Management where she managed multiple physician practices. Before entering the healthcare field, she spent 14 years as an elementary school educator.

Reisa holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Radford University. In addition, she is a graduate of the University of North Carolina’s Management Academy of Public Health Program.

As a native of southwest Virginia, Reisa has been active with various area organizations where she served as president of the Wise County/City of Norton Chamber of Commerce as well as assuming the role of president for the Wise Business Association. While she remains involved in both organizations, she is also a member of several boards including Wise County Christian School and the Foundation of SWVA Association of Philippine Physicians.